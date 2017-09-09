A latest report by Swiss group includes Pakistan in list of top 50 countries with high terrorism financing and money laundering risks.

The Basel Institute on Governance, in its 2017 edition of the Basel Anti-Money Laundering (AML) Index, has assessed 146 countries regarding money laundering and terrorism financing risks, a private television channel reported Saturday.

Report terms war-torn Afghanistan, Nepal and Sri Lanka most vulnerable to aforementioned threats in South Asian region. India has been placed at 88th spot with 5.58 marks by Swiss organisation.

The 10 countries with the highest AML risk are Iran, Afghanistan, Guinea-Bissau, Tajikistan, Laos, Mozambique, Mali, Uganda, Cambodia and Tanzania while the three lowest risk countries are Finland, followed by Lithuania and Estonia.

Top-ranked Iran has scored 8.60 marks and bottom-ranked Finland 3.04 while average score is 6.15.