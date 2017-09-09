ISLAMABAD - Pakistan is set to present its case to the United States counting the country’s expenditures and sacrifices in the ongoing war against terror, sources said.

Senior officials at the foreign ministry told The Nation, that Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif would carry a record of several years with him when he meets his US counterpart Rex Tillerson in the coming days.

“We have given a response to President Donald Trump’s allegations already but we will provide them the details of our expenses and sacrifices once more so that they realise what we have gained and lost in this war,” said an official at the ministry.

He said Washington would also be briefed on India’s support for the terrorists in Afghanistan and its bid to create artificial uncertainty in Pakistan through intelligence operatives. Last month, Trump announced his policy for Afghanistan and South Asia and accused Islamabad of harbouring terrorists.

He also urged India to play a “bigger role” in Afghanistan.

“We can no longer be silent about Pakistan’s safe havens for terrorist organisations,” Trump said, while hinting to cut Pakistan’s financial aid.

At the conclusion of a three-day envoys’ conference here this week, Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif said Pakistan was undergoing a “seismic shift” and needed to find a “correct direction” without any delay.

“We have no time. Pakistan needs to change its direction swiftly. We are undergoing a seismic shift,” he maintained.

Amid the US pressure, Asif rushed to China to discuss Trump’s speech and the mention of some terror outfits - allegedly operating inside Pakistan - at the Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa summit in Xiamen with the “all-weather friend”.

The foreign minister will also visit Russia, Iran and Turkey before joining Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi for the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

On Friday, Khawaja Asif held a meeting with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi.

Addressing a joint news conference later, he reiterated “unconditional support” for China on regional and international issues.

He said Pakistan supported a political solution to the Afghanistan quagmire.

Asif insisted there was no military solution to the Afghanistan crisis as envisioned by President Trump.

Wang Yi said Pakistan and China backed each other and there would be a trilateral meeting of Pakistan, Afghanistan and Chinese foreign ministers soon in Beijing to discuss the Afghan issue.

Another official at the foreign ministry said Pakistan did not want confrontation with the US but would present Islamabad’s case effectively.

“We will share the details of our losses and India’s backing of the terrorists on the Afghan side of the border,” he told The Nation. The official said Prime Minister Abbasi’s speech at the UNGA would also mention the Afghan issue, Pakistan’s role in the war on terror, Rohingya Muslims’ plight, the Kashmir issue and India’s interference in Pakistan.

Defence analyst Major-General Ijaz Awan (retired) said that Pakistan should have presented its achievements in the war on terror in a better way.

“We needed to project our achievements. Unfortunately, we could not do so. But we cannot walk away from the US due to Trump’s speech. Both the countries need to remove the misunderstandings,” he said. General Awan said instead of blaming Pakistan, the world should stop India from destabilising Pakistan. International affairs expert Dr Pervaiz Iqbal Cheema said that Pakistan had suffered huge losses in the war on terror and Trump’s allegations were uncalled for.

He said Trump’s statement was hard to digest when the whole world was appreciating Pakistan’s success in the anti-terror campaign.

“Pakistan should remove the misunderstandings with the US and adopt a balanced policy. We should present our cases forcefully,” Cheema said.