LAHORE - Maryam Nawaz Sharif has said that good or bad decisions made by the judiciary will be remembered in the history.

“The Panama case against my father, Nawaz Sharif, continued for one-and-a-half years and then ultimately Iqama came to the fore and Sharif was disqualified for not accepting salary from his son,” Maryam said in an interview on Friday.

She said that reasons cited for Nawaz’s disqualification were not more than a joke. She said the Panama case was unique in the judiciary history of the world. “Panama is the case where verdict was given before the trial began,” she said.

Maryam described ouster of Nawaz Sharif as a conspiracy and said the nation knew well who played ‘pawns’. She said that time would expose the faces of these pawns. She said that those who played pawns sometimes hid themselves behind the courts and sometimes behind the Election Commission. She said that people had not accepted the disqualification verdict against Nawaz Sharif. She said that Nawaz Sharif would return from London soon.

Maryam said she would have been a candidate in the NA-120 by-election had her mother’s cancer diagnosed earlier. She said that future of Pakistan was bright.

Maryam led another rally in the NA-120 constituency here on Friday. She started off from The Mall and reached Saggian via Outfall Road, Sanat Nagar, Abdali Chowk and katchi abadis of UC-59 and UC-60. The caravan of Maryam was received warmly everywhere.

Fireworks were set off at various places and rose petals were showered. Maryam waved to party workers and those standing on rooftops. A large number of party activists were carrying posters of Nawaz Sharif, Maryam and Kalsoom Nawaz and party flags. Briefly speaking on the occasion, Maryam asked people to come out on September 17 to vote for Kalsoom Nawaz.

Party legislators and ministers were also seen at the rally.

Earlier in the day, Maryam presided over a meeting of party leaders and workers where she reviewed the campaign and the further line of action.

‘Rok sakte ho to rok lo’

NNI adds: Maryam Nawaz, daughter of ousted Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, dared rival political parties of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) ‘to stop them if they can’.

Speaking exclusively with Samaa, Maryam Nawaz said that the political future of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) is bright.

"We are not afraid of anyone," she said.

She said that those hatching conspiracies are hiding behind the judicial system and Election Commission of Pakistan.

"The good and bad verdicts of the judicial system will be remembered," she said.

Maryam added that majority of the population has rejected the verdict of Panama Papers case.

She said that her father was taken to court over not taking salary from his elder son and was ousted as Prime Minister over not receiving salary from his younger son.

Maryam Nawaz stated that the judgment was announced before the trial began.