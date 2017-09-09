ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan in a letter has asked UN Secretary-General António Guterres to intervene to end the genocide of Rohingya Muslims, otherwise, the organization would lose its relevance as a global body having a mandate to ensure peace.

Khan urged the Secretary-General to move to the UN Security Council to help end the persecution and genocide of Rohingyas in Myanmar and to bring an end to the inhumane plight of starving, disease-ridden and shelterless refugees under Chapter VII of the UN Charter.

The PTI chief stressed that the Rohingya crisis had become a clear threat to the international peace and security. He asked the UN chief that is was time for the “UN to act decisively or forever lose its relevance as a global body reflecting the will of the people with which the preamble of the UN Charter begins.”

Khan in the letter has pointed out the complete silence and inaction by the UN on the persecution of Rohingya Muslims and reminded that the principle of humanitarian intervention was specifically added to the UN mandate in the face of the Rwandan genocide.

“On behalf of myself and my party, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), I wish to state that we find this continuing silence and complete inaction by the UN on the continuing plight and persecution of the Rohingya Muslims of Myanmar a shameful testament to the failure of the UN to fulfill its basic principles of upholding human rights and protecting the people from genocide,” said the letter.

Khan said that the international community seemed to have learned no lessons from the international appeasement that eventually led to the World War II. “In the wake of the Rwandan genocide, it was expected that the UN would assert the principle of humanitarian intervention without discrimination whatever a people were threatened with massacre and genocide,” the letter said adding that so far the UN had failed to live up to its own charter.

Giving a reference to his earlier letter written in 2015 on the same issue, Khan said that nothing happened after his correspondence and even today the international community was playing the role of an appeasing spectator. “Those who sought to give the UN the right to humanitarian intervention have been the most reluctant to exercise this right now. It is the duty of the UN and yourself as Secretary General to ensure the safety of refugees and protection of the people from persecution,” he said.

The PTI chief said that global security was indivisible and the international community could not be secured when in one part of the world, persecution and genocide of a people was going on with impunity.