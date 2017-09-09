ISLAMABAD:- President Mamnoon Hussain administered oath to Mushtaq Ahmad Sukhera as Federal Tax Ombudsman at a ceremony in Islamabad on Friday. The ceremony was attended by senior politicians, civil officers and people from all walks of life. Later, Mushtaq Ahmad Sukhera called on President Mamnoon Hussain. The President congratulated him on his appointment and emphasised that the institution of Federal Tax Ombudsman should continue to provide relief to people.–Staff Reporter