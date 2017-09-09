HAFIZABAD-Mehar Muhammad Zaman, popularly known as Uncle T-20 cricket, who was arrested by the Vanike Tarar police few days ago, on the charge of allegedly criminally assaulting his two real daughters, has confessed that he used to ravish his real daughters.

A case under section 376i PPC has been registered against the beast of Kolo Tarar village on the report of his wife Ameena Parveen. She told that the police that her fiendish husband used to fulfil his animal lust with his two real daughters (20) and (18) under threat of their lives.

She narrated in her complaint to the police that when she came to know about the cruel act of her husband, she advised him to desist from such immoral act but he tortured her and her daughters and warned them that he will kill them if they disclosed anyone about his immoral act.

The police apprehended the accused and took him to an unidentified place where during interrogation, he confessed having molested his daughters and also tortured them several times in the past.

According to police source, victims were medically examined at DHQ Hospital and according to preliminary medical report, evidence of rape has been found. However, the respective samples have been sent to the Forensic Laboratory in Lahore for DNA test. After the receipt of DNA report, the accused will be challaned accordingly, the police source maintained.