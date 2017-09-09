LONDON: Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Zubair Mahmood said that World’s biggest war against terrorism has been fought by Pakistan and other countries want Pakistan’s assistance for training purpose.

While addressing a ceremony in London CJCSC spoke on various subjects including relations between the UK and Pakistan and peace in Afghanistan.

On Afghanistan he said, “Peace in Afghanistan is in Pakistan’s best interest, and a solution this crisis is through negotiations only not war.”

He also thanked the British forces for supporting Pakistan and its Army.

Kashmir was also discussed where he said, that the ongoing killings in Held Kashmir are ‘unacceptable’.

“Pakistan’s economy has benefited from the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor project, and by 2050 Pakistan can become world’s 10th biggest economy,” CJCSC added.