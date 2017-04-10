LODHRAN-Two children died after they consumed pesticide, mistaking it for a soft drink here on Sunday.

According to rescue sources, three children fell unconscious after they drank pesticide in their house in the suburbs of Lodhran here.

Their condition deteriorated and were rushed to DHQ hospital from where they were referred to Bahawal Victoria Hospital, Bahawalpur where two of them breathed their last while condition of the third child is also stated to be critical.

The kids bodies were handed over to the families after post-mortem.