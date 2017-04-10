ISLAMABAD - About 46 percent people will vote for Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) in next general elections as compared to 16 percent for Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

A survey conducted by Professor Ali Cheema of Lahore University of Management Sciences (LUMS) revealed a wide gap between the choices of voters in favour of PML-N and PTI.

The survey was conducted in Lahore’s three constituencies of National Assembly including NA-121, 122 and 124.

Professor Cheema, who holds a PhD in Economics from Cambridge University, commenting on his survey said that the independent research was a ‘snapshot of the choices of voters’.

He mentioned that he had an experience of working on the subject of political economy for last 15 years.

He said that the random survey included in-house research with random age group sampling so as to ensure normal distribution of input data in order to capture the average picture.

According to survey, 32 per cent voters think that their economic conditions have improved as compared to previous year, whereas 57 per cent consider it the same.

The survey said 60 per cent people believe that present government was taking the country on road to progress.

According to the survey, 42 per cent voters believed that Nawaz Sharif was the most honest leader, whereas 26 per cent voters termed Imran Khan as the honest leader.