ISLAMABAD - Two-week long standoff between PML-N govt and PPP regarding the appointment of IG Sindh AD Khawaja finally ended as the federal government has appointed AD Khawaja as FIA director general.

The government also appointed Captain Babar Nawaz as IG Punjab as incumbent IG Mushtaq Ahmed Sukhera will be retiring on Monday (today).

Similarly an approval to appoint Amjad Saleemi as IG Sindh and Ameen Venus as IG Balochistan was also given.

According to sources, both parties with mutual understanding has decided to appoint IG Sindh AD Khawaja as Director General Federal Investigation Agency (FIA).

The credible sources further disclosed that Federal government did not consult with interior minister regarding the appointment of AD Khawaja as DG FIA.

Sindh government had appointed Abdul Majeed Dasti as new IG Sindh however the court ordered to AD Khawaja to continue his work as IG Sindh and given the order to provincial government that if the government want to change IG then the Cabinet should approve this.

After this Sindh government convened Sindh Cabinet meeting and given approval to appoint Abdul Majeed Dasti as new IG Sindh.

However, one more petition was filed which has caused deadlock.

Sources added that the matter was agreed during the meeting held between Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Syed Khursheed Shah and Finance Minister Ishaq Dar.