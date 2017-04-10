LODHRAN-The provision of clean drinking water and rehabilitation of sewage system is top priority of the district administration and the task will be achieved in collaboration with the Tehsil Municipal Committee (TMC).

Deputy Commissioner Raja Khurram Shehzad stated while addressing the inaugural ceremony of Lodhran Beautifying Program here the other day.

On the occasion, he said that the filth depot in front of the Lodhran Public School will be removed and the place would be transformed into a Model Bazaar. He said that the task will be achieved by June.

He said that the administration and the TMC are working in collaboration, adding that cleanliness is to be started in the city.

On the occasion, MPA Zubair Khan Baloch said that despite budgetary constrain and limited resources, TMC chairman Sheikh Iftikharuddin Taari purchased cabin rickshaws for the city so that the citizens could be facilitated.

He informed that the administration has started rehabilitation of the sewer system from Masoodabad Super Chowk to Haveliwala Colony, adding that the new sewerage lines will be installed across the city.

TMC chairman Sheikh Iftikharuddin Taari said the Lodhran Beautifying Program has been started with the coordination of United Bakers and United Mart. He urged the business community to play their due role in the uplift and beautification of the city.

He said that garbage dump will be cleaned from Railway Road within a week, adding that sanitary arrangements will also be made in graveyards across the district.

Earlier, DC Raja Khurram Shehzad, MPA Zubair Khan Baloch, TMC chairman Sheikh Iftikharuddin Taari and Malik Shaukat formally inaugurated the program.