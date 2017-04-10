QUETTA:- A coalminer died when an avalanche of mud fell on him inside a coalmine in Duki area of Loralai district on Sunday. Levies sources said the victim identified as Naseebullah resident of Afghanistan was working in the coalmine as mud avalanche collapsed on him which caused his death. The body of the deceased was handed over to the heirs after completion of legal formalities. Levies force has registered a case.–APP