WikiLeaks has claimed that US National Security Agency (NSA) used cyber weapons to hack into the mobile system of Pakistan.

In a tweet, it shared the information of a hacker group ‘Shadow Brokers’ which released a series of encrypted files.

Earlier, the same group released the data suggesting that US NSA is monitoring hundreds of IP addresses in Pakistan.

Hundreds of NSA cyber weapons variants publicly released including code showing hacking of Pakistan mobile system https://t.co/bL833ktQpm — WikiLeaks (@wikileaks) April 8, 2017





The encrypted data is being decrypted by researchers all over the world. One such researcher group named ‘x0rz’ shared the decrypted files on their Twitter handle proving that NSA did access GSM network of Mobilink, which is largest mobile network company in Pakistan.

In 2016, another report was released by ‘The Intercept’ suggesting that NSA was spying on Pakistan’s military-civil leadership through malware.

The malwares developed by NSA hackers were being used to penetrate into information of ‘targets in Pakistan’.

The malware SECONDATE is a program used for intercepts web requests and redirects browsers on target computers from where NSA hackers infected those requests with malware.

The malware serve FOXACID was also mentioned by NSA former contractor and whistleblower Edward Snowden in early leaked documents.