The family of legendary qawwal Amjad Sabri feels unsafe here and is trying to leave Pakistan, told his brother Azmat Sabri.

Upon asking the reason behind this, he said "We feel we are being watched."

He also said that many threats have been give to the family since Sabri's death.

"We are trying to settle in London, we have a brother there," he said, adding that the family "would be ready to leave tomorrow if we got the visas."

Azmat expressed helplessness of family as he said, "We feel unsafe here now, even though we have lived here all our lives and love Liaquatabad."

Qawwal Amjad Sabri, 40, and an associate were travelling in a car in Liaquatabad 10 area, when unidentified gunmen fired at their vehicle, critically injuring him on June 23 last year. The two were shifted to Abbasi Shaheed hospital immediately, where Sabri succumbed to his injuries.

Qari Saifullah Mehsud, spokesperson for the Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan Hakimullah Mehsud group, had accepted responsibility for the attack.