LAHORE - PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari yesterday said his party had plans to end poverty and ameliorate the lot of the common man.

“The days of deprivation of the people, especially of South Punjab, are over now”, he said while talking to the party leaders and workers from South Punjab who called on him at Bilawal House Lahore on Sunday.

The PPP Chairman also conducted interviews of party candidates to make new nominations against different party offices lying vacant in the districts of Multan Division, Bahawalpur Division and districts of Rahim Yar Khan, Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar and Lodhran.

He asked the people of the region to get ready for the dawn of uniform development, prosperity and equal opportunities as the PPP was poised to win the coming elections.

PPP leaders including former Prime Minister Yousuf Raza Gilani, Makhdoom Ahmed Mahmood, Natasha Daultana, Shaukat Basra, Abdul Qadir Shaheen and others were also present on the occasion.

Bilawal said that he felt so sad to know that there was only 12 per cent literacy rate in South Punjab while its share in the development budget in the province was also meager.

He said that PPP had great plans for the poverty-ridden people of South Punjab and pledged to emancipate them from Takht-e-Raiwind in the next elections.

Also, the family and children of slain party worker Imtiaz Ahmed met the PPP Chairman at Bilawal House.

Imtiaz Ahmed was killed during an attack on PPP South Punjab Information Secretary Shaukat Basra in Haroonabad last month.

Bilawal expressed grave concern that the culprits involved in his murder were roaming freely while the PML-N government was not ready to lay hands on them.

He lamented that Punjab government had announced to conduct fair investigation into the murder case, but no headway had been made despite lapse of over a month.