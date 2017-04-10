Islamabad-Rawat police have registered a case regarding the mysterious disappearance of a retired Pakistani army officer, Lt Colonel ® Muhammad Habib Zahir in Kathmandu, Nepal few days back.

According to the FIR registered at the police station on the complaint of the son of the retired army officer, the latter, a resident of Defence Villas, DHA Islamabad was called to Nepal by one Mark Thomas in connection with a job offer.

He remained in contact with his family until he reached Lumbani in Nepal which is just five kilometres away from Indian border, according to the media reports. He was received at Kathmandu airport by one Javed Ansari, according to the text message received by the son of the retired army officer.

Muhammad Saad Habib feared that Javed Ansari trapped his father through a job offer in connivance with Mark Thomas and later abducted him to hand him over to some enemy intelligence agency.

The army officer had left Lahore on April 5 for Masqat. Police have registered the case under Section 120-B, 365, 420 of the PPC and started investigation into the matter.

Meanwhile, Noon police have recovered the dead body of a three-year-old girl who had gone missing from the area of Jhangi Syedan here on April 7, 2017.

Police recovered the dead body of Maheen Ishaq from the rear side of her house in Madina Town, Jhangi Syedaan.

According to the FIR registered at the police station, the girl went to the house of one of her neighbours at around 12pm on the fateful day but she left the house after 10 minutes.

She could not be located by the police for two days. However, her dead body was found lying on April 9 on rear side of her house, said the police sources. The father of the girl belongs to district Sargodha. The investigation of the case has been given to homicide police.

Moreover, local police and Rangers conducted search operation in the limits of police station Sihala. The law-enforcers combed the area of Dhamial in which 210 houses and 370 individuals were searched. However, no suspect was found from the area.