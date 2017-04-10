TOBA TEK SINGH-Palm Sunday which marks the commencement of the "holy week" leading to Easter was observed here by Christian community on Sunday. A procession was brought out by the Christians, which marched through different roads, carrying and waving palm fronds. The Christian community leaders said that Palm Sunday is celebrated to commemorate Jesus Christ's arrival to Jerusalem when people had greeted him with waving palm leaves. It also symbolises the victory of good over evil.