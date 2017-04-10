Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa said on Monday that Army considers it a national commitment to positively contribute towards its successful accomplishment and census will be completed at all cost.

General Bajwa was given detailed briefing on support being extended to PBS and progress of census so far on his visit to Army Census Support Centre established at the Army Air Defence Command in Rawalpindi, said ISPR

“COAS appreciated efforts of Army CSC and all involved for the good job being done. COAS paid rich tributes to the martyred soldiers and civil enumerators who laid their lives while performing this duty. He said that smooth conduct is collective success of Army and government.”

The visit comes days after a Taliban suicide bomber detonated his explosives near a vehicle carrying census workers in Lahore, killing six people — two data collectors and four soldiers who were escorting them.

The military has carried out scores of operations, killing thousands of suspected militants.

Punjab Law Minister Rana Sanaullah said attacks like Wednesday's were being planned and executed by militants from Afghanistan.

National census was launched last month, the country's first in 19 years.

Tens of thousands of data collectors, supported by 200,000 Pakistani soldiers, go door-to-door for the project, which is to be finished by May 15. However, societal conservatism and a lack of women census takers could result in female population being under-represented.