ISLAMABAD - The Senate, in collaboration with the four federating units is celebrating the Constitution Day today.

This year’s theme of commemoration of the day is “Enhancement of Role and Powers of Senate of Pakistan; to protect the rights of the Federating Units”, disclosed Chairman Senate Mian Raza Rabbani while addressing a special ceremony held in connection with the Constitution Day during the Lok Mela at Lok Virsa here. On the occasion, artists from all parts of the country presented national songs especially launched in connection with the Constitution Day.

Rabbani said that the Constitution of the country provides equal opportunities to all the provinces and communities for propagation of their culture.

He further said that all the provinces are interconnected through strong bonds of culture and “we all have to work together to strengthen our social and cultural values.” The Constitution of Pakistan was passed by the National Assembly on 10th April, 1973 and received the Presidential assent on April 12, 1973.

As part of the Constitution Day celebrations, a reception will be held at Parliament House in Islamabad.