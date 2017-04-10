MIRPUR (AJK) - Authorities have suspended a constable of Mirpur police for attempting to commit suicide having been utterly sick and perplexed of the alleged injustice by the police high-ups.

Additional Superintendent of Police Zahid Hussain told media that the Waheed, who recently injured himself in a suicide attempt by firing shot on his leg, belongs to Muzaffarabad district. He was transferred to Mirpur district in 2007. He stayed posted at police station Dadayal for the last seven years.

He continued that Waheed got married with Asia Bibi, a resident of Gujrat during his posting at Dadyal. He had two daughters. The policeman allegedly established unlawful links with criminals including drug traffickers, gamblers and the smugglers of timber during his service in Dadyal.

He alleged said that on receiving complaints against the aforesaid constable, authorities transferred him from Police Station Dadayal to Police Station Thothal in Mirpur. At the same time, further investigations were started.

At the same time, the accused approached the higher authorities with several unlawful intercessions to get himself transferred back to Dadayal police station, but his all attempts remained futile, he said.

"Waheed also held a probe into the complaints lodged by his wife for his alleged illicit relations with various women. The departmental inquiry is in progress against the police constable for indulging in corruption and establishing links with the crimes mafia. He staged the drama of suicide through shooting at his leg with his weapon on April 5 mere to skip the punishment he was waiting as a result of the severe probe into his repeated unlawful activities," the officer said. A departmental inquiry has also been started against the accused police man after his suspension.