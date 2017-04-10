SIALKOT-Federal Minister for Planning and Development Ehsan Iqbal yesterday declared that the dream of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor will come true at all costs and the government will thwart every conspiracy both at national and international fronts in this regard.

"The government has started implementation of a Master Plan for unmatched development of Gwadar Port and converting it into world's advanced sea port," Federal Minister for Planning and Development Ehsan Iqbal stated while talking to different delegations here in his hometown Narowal on Sunday.

The federal minister claimed that Pakistan has made great exemplary economic strides due to "what he called" effective and sagacious economic policies of the government under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif.

Local MPAs - Khawaja Waseem Butt, Rana Manan Khan, Narowal District Council Chairman Ahmed Iqbal, AJK- MLA Yasir Rasheed, PML-N Narowal district President Malik Tariq Awan and Narowal DCO Rafaqat Ali Niswana were also present on the occasion.

In veiled criticism of political opponents, Ehsan Iqbal said that the elements busy doing negative politics are in fact trying to destabilise the country. "Such elements are the enemy of Pakistan's political and economic stability," he said.

The federal minister revealed that politically-matured masses have already rejected dharna politics and have disseminated a clear message to the opportunists. He said that the PML-N government has put the country on the path socioeconomic development and political stability.

Ehsan Iqbal claimed the country has made development in every sphere of life during the past three years, which, he said, had not made during the last 68 years of the country.

"The CPEC will change fate of not only the country but the entire region," he pointed out, adding that the government will control loadshedding of electricity till 2018. Ehsan Iqbal said that foreign investors are now seeing Pakistan as ideal for investment, adding that the country will witness huge foreign investment in all sectors.

"In fact, the PML-N is changing destiny of the nation and by making strenuous efforts to transform the country into the vision of founder of the nation Quaid-i-Azam," he claimed.

ILLEGAL AFGHAN HELD

The Sialkot Cantt Police have arrested an Afghan national Mujeeb Ullah for illegally residing in village Daallowali. Police have sent the accused behind the bars after registration of a case against him under Foreign Act. Further investigations were underway in this regard.