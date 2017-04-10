ISLAMABAD: Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) today ended its boycott of Electoral Reforms Committee on the following of a request by Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, to attend the meeting in larger national interest.

According to details, NA Speaker Ayaz Sadiq made a telephone call to Secretary ECP Baber Yaqoob Fateh Muhammad and persuaded him to end boycott of the Parliamentary Committee on Electoral Reforms.

The Secretary told the Speaker that the Election Commission is a constitutional institution and dignity and honour of its officers must be kept in view and there must be restraint on leveling baseless allegations by the members in the meeting.

Babar Yaqub Fateh Mohammad said for the ECP all the parliamentarians are respectable and similarly respect and honour of the ECP officials should be ensured.

Following the call, the ECP Secretary assured the Speaker that they would not only attend the committee meetings but also extend cooperation in all the constitutional and legal matters.

Last month, the ECP had boycotted the proceedings of the parliamentary panel on electoral reforms after being accused by a Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) lawmaker of preparing to rig the coming general elections.

Chief Election Commissioner Rtd Justice Sardar Muhammad Raza had written a letter to National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq to convey the decision and seek action against the PTI legislators who, in his view, had violated the rules of procedure of the committee and principle of confidentiality.