Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) ended its boycott today of the proceedings of the parliamentary panel on electoral reforms after one month.

According to details, the boycott was ended after National Assembly (NA) Speaker Ayaz Sadiq cleared the reservations of ECP and persuaded them to resume their duties. The members attended today’s session as well.

ECP members had announced their boycott on March 2 after Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) accused it of planning to rig the next general elections.

The work on electoral reforms was facing delay as no meetings of parliamentary panel had been conducted for one month and eight days.

Chief Election Commissioner retired Justice Sardar Muhammad Raza had also written a letter to Ayaz Sadiq to inform about their decision and take action against the PTI lawmakers who violated the conduct.