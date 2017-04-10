SRINAGAR/Islamabad - Eight civilians were killed and more than 100 injured in Indian-occupied Kashmir Sunday when police opened fire at protesters who stormed polling stations during a by-election for a parliamentary seat.

State and paramilitary police fired bullets and shotgun pellets as thousands of protesters shouting slogans against brutal Indian rule charged into voting booths in Budgam district near Srinagar.

Political groups seeking liberation of Kashmir had called for a boycott of the vote, resulting in heightened security and low voter turnout as the polling began.

In Budgam district, police initially used tear gas against protesters who were throwing stones, but then opened fire, killing six people, a senior police official told Reuters.

More than 100 were injured during the clashes across central Kashmir on Sunday, the official said. At least 70 polling stations were shut due to the violence.

“There were more than 200 incidents of violence...which included stone-pelting, petrol bomb attacks, setting ablaze of a polling station,” the state’s Chief Electoral Officer Shantmanu told reporters.

The “tentative turnout” was [only] 6.5 percent, Shantmanu said, adding that a decision on re-polling in violence-hit areas would be taken later.

The turnout is 26 percent less than in the last elections held in 2014 and the lowest ever participation recorded in any election in the disputed territory.

The by-election in Srinagar is being held to fill a vacant seat in the Lok Sabha, India’s lower house of parliament.

Former state chief minister Farooq Abdullah, who is considered to be a stooge of New Delhi by most of the Kashmiris, is also contesting the Srinagar seat.

He slammed the government for its failure to maintain law and order. “Elections should have been peaceful. This government has failed in giving a peaceful atmosphere for people to come and vote,” he told reporters.

A second by-election in the state for a separate Lok Sabha seat is set to take place on April 12 in Anantnag. The results of both polls are expected to be announced on April 15.

There have been a spate of protests since the killing by security services of separatist leader Burhan Wani. The violence has killed 84 civilians and wounded more than 12,000 civilians and security force personnel.

Armed encounters between freedom fighters and government forces have also become more frequent since the martyrdom of Wani last July. Police and army officials say dozens of local youths have joined the armed freedom struggle ranks since then. At least 29 fighters have died fighting government forces this year.

Around 500,000 Indian soldiers are deployed in the region. Ahead of Sunday’s polling, the Indian government had sent in 20,000 additional paramilitaries.

“Protesters [at many places in Budgam] damaged and snatched EVMs (electronic voting machines) at some places,” the state’s chief electoral officer, told AFP. “It was not a good day for all of us,” Shantmanu, who uses only one name, told reporters.

The electoral officer said more than 100 government personnel, including police and paramilitary officers were also injured in the clashes.

In the Charare-e-Sharif area of Budgam two people were killed when the paramilitary Border Security Force fired at protesters, he said.

Another person was killed in the Beerwah area of the same district when paramilitary police opened fire at a stone-throwing crowd.

Three more were killed in the day-long clashes, with two of them succumbing to multiple pellet injuries from the shotguns which Indian paramilitary forces use in Kashmir for crowd control.

Complete shutdown was observed against the sham Indian parliamentary elections, KMS reported. Call for the shutdown was given by joint resistance leadership comprising Syed Ali Gilani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Muhammad Yaseen Malik. Traffic is off the road in the city areas and peripheries while shops and business establishments are also closed.

Ahead of the polling, authorities suspended internet services across the Kashmir Valley for fear of widespread protests.

Police had also detained hundreds of young people and separatist activists in the run-up to the poll, sources told AFP.

KMS reported that the puppet authorities had put almost entire Hurriyet leadership either in jails or under house detention. The arrests have been made to stop the leaders from leading the anti-India demonstrations and election-boycott rallies.

The arrested leaders included Syed Ali Gilani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, Muhammad Yasin Malik, Shabbir Ahmed Shah, Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai, Aasiya Andrabi and Nayeem Ahmed Khan.