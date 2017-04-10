OKARA-Four persons died and 15 others sustained injuries in two road accidents occurred separately here on Sunday.

According to rescue sources, two passenger buses collided head-on GT Road near Karmanwala Sharif here. As a result Khalil Ahmad of Chichawatni and Saghir Husain of Bilal Ganj, Lahore, died on the spot while 14 passengers of both the buses suffered injuries. They were shifted to hospital by Rescue 1122.

In another incident, three labourers - Ali, Inayat and Mudassar were coming from Lahore on a motorcycle to their village 15/1L. On Pir di Hatti Road, the bike collided with a donkey-cart as a result, Inayat and Ali died on the spot while Mudassar sustained critical injuries. He was admitted to a local hospital.