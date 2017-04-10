New Delhi will consider Kulbhushan Jadhav’s death a “premeditated murder” if the verdict handed to the Indian spy by a Pakistani military court is implemented, reported Hindustan Times on Monday.

In a demarche handed over to Pakistani High Commissioner Abdul Basit, the Ministry of External Affairs said the court proceedings that led to the death sentence of Jadhav were “farcical”.

“If this sentence (is) against an Indian citizen, awarded without observing basic norms of law and justice, is carried out, the government and people of India will regard it as a case of premeditated murder,” read the demarche.

Demarche issued by MEA to Pakistan High Commissioner today. Pl see press release at https://t.co/K55zof27it pic.twitter.com/PLZCv5B3gD — Gopal Baglay (@MEAIndia) April 10, 2017

“The proceedings that have led to the sentence against Jadhav are farcical in the absence of any credible evidence against him. It is significant that our high commission was not even informed that Jadhav was being brought to trial.”

New Delhi, the ministry claimed, had “repeatedly sought” consular access to Jadhav. “Requests to that effect were formally made 13 times between March 25, 2016 and March 31, 2017. This was not permitted by the Pakistani authorities,” read the demarche.

“The claim... that Jadhav was provided with a defending officer during the so-called trial is clearly absurd in the circumstances.”

An ISPR statement issued today said Jadhav had confessed to his involvement in creating turbulence in Pakistan, especially Balochistan and Karachi.

“He confessed in front of a magistrate and court that he was tasked by RAW to plan, coordinate and execute activities to destabilise and sabotage stability in Pakistan,” read the ISPR statement.

Indian R&AW agent #Kalbushan awarded death sentence through FGCM by Pakistan Army for espionage and sabotage activities against Pakistan. pic.twitter.com/ltRPbfO30V — Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor (@OfficialDGISPR) April 10, 2017

“The spy has been tried through Field General Court Martial (FGCM) under Pakistan Army Act (PAA) and awarded death sentence. Today COAS Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa has conﬁrmed his death sentence awarded by FGCM.”