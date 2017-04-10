ISLAMABAD - Adviser to the Prime Minister on Foreign Affairs Aziz on Sunday strongly condemned the brutal killing of eight Kashmir youths, including a 12th-grade student, by Indian occupation forces in Held Kashmir. The Kashmiris were protesting against the sham Indian parliamentary elections in Badgam, Srinagar and Gandarbal districts when Indian troops opened fire on peaceful demonstrators.

“The abysmally low voter turnout of below six percent, the lowest in 30 years, is a tangible indication that the Hurriyat leadership and the people of Indian occupied Kashmir have categorically rejected the sham elections, which cannot be an alternative to the right to self-determination promised to them under numerous UNSC resolutions,” Aziz said in a statement.

“India continues to deny fundamental human rights to the people of held Kashmir with scant respect for life or person. The continuing Indian brutalities and unprecedented violence by Indian occupation forces in Kashmir since July 2016 are crimes against humanity. Indian barbarities are a cause of deep anguish and pain for the Kashmiris and a slur on respect for human rights globally,” he said.

He said that despite Indian state terrorism and repression the steadfast resolve displayed by the Kashmiris sends a clear message to India that they remain undeterred in their goal for the realisation of the right to self-determination.

“We call upon the international community to urge India to put an immediate end to the ongoing bloodshed of innocent Kashmiris and behave as a responsible member of the international community by honouring its commitments to hold a transparent, free and fair plebiscite under the auspices of the UN in accordance with the UNSC resolutions to ascertain the wishes of the Kashmiri people,” he said.

Earlier, the Foreign Office also condemned the civilian killings in Kashmir and urged the international community to “act to stop Indian forces’ crimes against humanity” in the region. “We strongly condemn the killing of innocent Kashmiri youth and injuries to many by Indian forces in Kashmir,” tweeted Foreign Office spokesman Nafees Zakaria. “We urge int’l community & human rights organisations to urgently act to stop bloodshed, crimes against humanity by India in Jammu and Kashmir,” he added.