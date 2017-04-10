Defence Minister Khawaja Asif on Monday said the death sentence announced by a military court to Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhav was a “warning to the enemies of Pakistan”.

“India is not our well wisher as it sponsors cross-border terrorism in Pakistan,” said the defence minister in wake of the ISPR announcement.

He said the death sentence of convicted RAW agent Kulbhushan Jadhav was according to the law, adding that the Indian government backed him to cause unrest in Balochistan.

Asif said India’s Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) had joined hands with National Directorate of Security in Afghanistan to spread restlessness in Balochistan and sabotage the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

“No leniency will be given to those with anti-Pakistan sentiments. His (Jhadav) death sentence is a warning to the enemies of Pakistan,” said the defence minister.