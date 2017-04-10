PESHAWAR - In order to mobilise youth prior to the next general elections in the country, Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) will hold a provincial youth convention on April 16th.

The convention would be held in Peshawar. It would take place following similar conventions at the district level in the province. Youth from across the province will actively participate in the convention.

Talking to The Nation, Mushtaq Ahmad Khan said the arrangements for holding a huge and successful youth gathering in the province were in the final stage.

He said that the JI has successfully completed membership drive at the district level, therefore, this provincial youth convention is now being held.

He said JI would give 50 per cent seats to youth in the upcoming general elections. The entire youth members of JI would participate in the Peshawar youth convention, he added.