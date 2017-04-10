SIALKOT - Federal Minister for Defence, Water and Power Khawaja Muhammad Asif yesterday reviewed pace of work on the Sialkot campuses of Agriculture University, Faisalabad and Bahria University, saying that work on the Sialkot campuses of National University of Science and Technology (NUST) and Textile University is going on at a brisk pace.

He said that the government has already released an amount of Rs180 million for the NUST Sialkot campus.

Addressing the party workers at PML-N House Sialkot here on Sunday, Kh Asif said that the PML-N government has put the country on the path to socioeconomic development and political stability. He reiterated the government pledge to overcome the menace of power loadshedding by 2018.

Later, the federal minister for defence, water and power held an open court at PML-N House. He listened to the public complaints sympathetically and issued on the spot directives on several applications for quick relief to the public.

Kh Asif said the government is well aware of the problems being faced by the masses and is making all-out efforts to resolves the problems on war-footing.

He claimed that well-thought-out policies of the PML-N government have won confidence of the foreign investors, which has helped to revive industrial sector of the country, adding that the government strenuous efforts have put the national economy back on path to stability and Pakistan would soon emerge as the Asian tiger despite all odds.

Provincial Minister for Local Bodies and Community Development Mansha Ullah Butt, MPA Ch Muhammad Ikram, Sialkot Municipal Corporation Mayor Chaudhry Tauheed Akhtar and President PML-N (Women Wing) Sialkot Nusrat Jamshaid Malik were also present on the occasion.

MINISTER ENUMERATES

UPLIFT PROJECTS

The government has released a special grant of Rs80 million for early up-gradation of basic health unit (BHU) Chawinda-Pasrur to THQ hospital.

Federal Minister for Law and Climate Change Zahid Hamd stated this while talking to newsmen at Chawinda, here on Sunday.

Ali Zahid Hamid, President PML-N Youth Wing Overseas and senior party workers were also present on the occasion.

The federal minister said that the PML-N government has also approved the establishment of 250-bed Nawaz Sharif Hospital at Tharo Mandi village, in Pasrur tehsil, to provide better healthcare facilities to local population.

Mr Zahid Hamid informed that the government has allocated a special grant of Rs3.25 billion for early reconstruction and dualization of dilapidated Sialkot-Pasrur Road, Rs1.30 billion for reconstruction and widening of shabby Daska-Pasrur Road and Rs350 million for constructing Pasrur-Kalaaswala Road and Pasrur-Dhoda Road.

He claimed the government has also released Rs60 million for providing gas facility to people in four villages - Ramkey, Punwana, Noul and Killeywali of Union Council Maalipur, Pasrur tehsil. He said that work on these projects would be started soon.