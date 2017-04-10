GUJRAT-A spectacular display of fireworks marked the opening of "Lafz '17" - the 5th All Pakistan Trilingual Declamation, 2nd Bilingual Parliamentary Debating Championship, and 1st Model Pakistan National Assembly (PNA) themed 'Qaum, Mulk, Saltanat' - at Hafiz Hayat Campus of the University of Gujrat (UoG) late the other day.

The four-day competitions also include 'Punjabi Takra' as part of its trilingual contest.

"These, and similar other, forums for expression of thought and opinion add value and exposure to a student's personality and are a permanent feature of the UoG calendar of events," Registrar Dr Tahir Aqil said in his remarks at the opening ceremony themed 'Gujrat Night'.

"The UoG, apart from academic growth, keenly focuses on character development of students by engaging them in a host of activities which play a vital role in supplementing their intellectual growth throughout their academic journey," Dr Aqil said. He claimed that the university is committed to helping the youth discover their inner potential and use them constructively.

In his speech, Director Media Sheikh Abdul Rashid said, "Words are the most powerful means of human expression. Even this fascinatingly vast universe came into being with God decreeing 'kun' (be) and it did."

Coordinator Lafz '17 and Business Incubation Centre (BIC) expert Muhammad Haider Miraj said carefully chosen words and appropriate diction in situations can help avoid situations with catastrophic consequent.

"The art of effective public speaking is much more than being eloquent or using bombastic language," he pointed out.

Director Student Services Centre (SSC) Muhammad Yaqoob, representing VC Prof Dr Ziaul Qayyum said that it is the main responsibility of a university to encourage students to learn and master the art of public speaking or declamation. He welcomed the participating teams and said that holding of events like Lafz '17 will definitely go a long way in promoting Pakistaniat among the youth.

Former president UoG Debating Society Rana Ahmed Shaheed said that UoG Debating Society has done a lot to promote the art of speaking among the students.

UoG students threw ample light on Gujrat's folk culture and history through exhilarating stage performances. Punjab Minister for Higher Education Syed Raza Ali Gillani will be chief guest at the closing ceremony on Monday (today).