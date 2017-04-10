KHYBER AGENCY - The security forces officials, while thwarting a bid to smuggle drugs from Khyber Agency to Peshawar on Sunday, claimed to have recovered huge cache of hashish, heroin and ice from a deserted vehicle near Bagyari checkpost of Jamrud Tehsil, Khyber Agency.

The Khyber Rifles official said on Sunday that an attempt to smuggle 114kg hashish, two kg crystal meth and heroin each was foiled by soldiers of the security forces in Jamrud tehsil.

The official said that on a tip-off, extra security measures had been adopted at Bagayari checkpoint, however, the alleged smugglers fled away from the scene, leaving a coach. During the search, the narcotics were recovered by the troops, hid in numerous cavities of the vehicle.