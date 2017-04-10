ISLAMABAD - Pakistan People’s Party on Sunday said there would be no alliance with any other political party “before time”.

PPP Spokesperson Senator Farhatullah Babar in a statement said that neither any electoral alliance had been made with any political party nor it was under consideration at this stage.

His words came amid media reports that the PPP had withdrawn its decision to form an electoral alliance with the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) at the local level in Chakwal due to differences.

PPP Information Secretary Chaudhry Manzoor Ahmed said that PPP was not supporting any party in the Chakwal by-polls in PP-23 constituency to be held on April 18th.

The decision was apparently made after PTI Chief Imran Khan lashed out at the PPP leadership last week.

“It was Imran Khan who requested for our [PPP’s] support in Chakwal but then he started levelling allegations against our leadership,” Ahmed said.

Imran Khan probably forgot that his party had an understanding with the PPP in PP-23 when he took Asif Ali Zardari to task at a public gathering.

PTI Spokesperson Fawad Chaudhry tried to remind Imran Khan about the arrangement but by then it was too late.

Khan alleged that the PPP and the ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) had struck a deal to save each other from accountability.

In a statement, Senator Farahatullah Babar said that there was no truth in reports that the PPP had entered into electoral alliance with one or the other party in anticipation of the general elections in the country.

“Neither any electoral alliance has been made with any political party nor [it] is under consideration at this stage. Electoral alliances by way of seat adjustments and other known methods are normally made between political parties during elections and there is nothing unusual,” he added.

However, Babar said: “it is too early and the PPP has not even given a thought let alone having already forged any electoral alliance.”

He added: “The party guided by its manifesto, its world view of fundamental issues confronting the nation and the aspirations of workers will take appropriate decision when the time comes.”

In 2013, the PPP won only eight seats in the Punjab Assembly out of 371, prompting the commentators to reduce it to a “pressure group” instead of a national party.

Generally too, the party was confined to Sindh in 2013.

Since the national elections, the party has been struggling for revival as Imran Khan-led PTI tried to fill the vacuum, especially in Punjab.

The party was nowhere in the contest in the last Local Governments’ polls held in Islamabad and the provinces except in Sindh where they performed better.

Senior PPP leader Senator Rehman Malik, while talking to The Nation said that the PPP would form alliance at a proper time, which would surprise every one.

“Old alliance will be broken and replaced with new alliances. The PPP will contest the general elections together with the allies and form governments in the provinces and the centre,” he said.

The lawmaker said that the PPP was never eliminated in Punjab as the last elections were heavily rigged to keep the party out.

“If fair elections are held, we will still win,” he added.

Prior to the 2013 elections, the PPP had formed an alliance with the PML-(Q).

The PML-N made a loose alliance with the PML-Functional and the Sunni Movement.

Cricketer-turned-politician Imran Khan’s PTI had joined hands with the Jamaat-e-Islami (JI).

There were reports that the PPP might even accept the JI and the Pakistan Awami Tehrik (PAT) in the alliance in the run up to the 2018 polls.

The JI until now is a partner of the PTI in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa but the differences between the two allies have not been any secret.

The JI openly protested against the PTI’s decision last year to bring back Aftab Ahmed Khan Sherpao’s Qaumi Watan Party in the coalition.

The recent statement of the PPP chief, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, seeking justice for the Model Town victims was also seen as an effort to appease PAT leader Tahir Qadri – who had been a PPP ally during Benazir Bhutto’s time.

Lately, Qadri too has stopped issuing anti-PPP statements.

JI lawmaker Sahibzada Tariqullah said that his party was open to talks with any party.

“You can’t rule out such an alliance. There have been contacts like always. Any party that forms alliance with us will learn discipline. There is a lack of discipline in the bigger parties these days,” he added.

Tariqullah said that there was still some time to go for the elections, so “there may be so many makes and breaks.”