Retired and serving Indian diplomats say they haven’t heard of any incident where a Pakistani national was sentenced to death on charges of espionage, reported Hindustan Times.

Pakistan's military sentenced an Indian naval officer to death Monday on charges of espionage and sabotage, officials said.

Kulbhushan Jadhav, who was arrested in March 2016, had been convicted by a military tribunal, ISPR said in a statement. Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa signed off on the sentence.

“I don’t remember any incident of a Pakistani national who was caught in India and later given the death sentence,” the Indian newspaper quoted an anonymous home ministry official as saying.

DC Pathak, a retired chief of Intelligence Bureau, said he was unaware of any death penalty handed down to Pakistanis convicted for spying in India.

“I don’t recall any such case. In fact, if a Pakistani national is caught spying, the intelligence option is to win him over and make him work as a double agent,” said Pathak.