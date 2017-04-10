ISLAMABAD: Organisation of Islamic Cooperation Secretary-General Dr Yousef Ahmad Al-Othaimeen arrived in Pakistan on Sunday on a three-day official visit. During his first official visit to Pakistan, the secretary general's engagements include calls on the leadership and meetings at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said an official statement. The secretary general will also visit headquarters of the OIC Standing Committee on Scientific and Technological Cooperation in Islamabad, the statement issued by the foreign ministry said.–Staff Reporter

As founding member of the OIC, Pakistan plays an active role in the organisation and supports all the legitimate causes of the Ummah.

Pakistan also values the political and diplomatic support of the OIC and the Muslim-majority countries to the Kashmir cause, the statement reads.