ATTOCK: Police claimed to have busted a gang of criminals involved in murders, thefts, burglaries and bank robberies.

The gang members had allegedly killed a security guard during a bank robbery, said Attock DDPO Zahid Nawaz Marwat.

The detained suspects included Mudassir Hussain, Muhammad Azhar, Ejaz Ali, Ghulam Murtaza Fauji. Other members of the gang were still at large.

The top cop of the district said these suspects had shot dead a security guard and taken away Rs904,771 and a shotgun during a bank robbery in village Khunda on January 25.

Police have recovered Rs800,000 of the loot, four pistols, a car and a rifle from the suspects. Marwat said Hussain has confessed to involvement in other cases too, including theft of 39 cars and eight vans.