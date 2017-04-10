ISLAMABAD - Former president Asif Ali Zardari on Sunday announced to build Bilawal House in Quetta to enable the party’s central and provincial leadership to interact more closely with the people of Balochistan to assuage their hurt feelings.

He said this while talking to PPP Balochistan President Ali Madad Jhattak who called on him at Zardari House in Islamabad Sunday evening.

Zardari said that the PPP was a federal democratic party and felt responsible for playing a more proactive role in addressing the concerns of the people of Balochistan and their growing alienation with the federation.

He said that he had also asked the party lawmakers to raise the issues of Balochistan in the parliament.

Zardari also discussed with Jhattak the issue of enforced disappearances and mutilated bodies in the province. Party Secretary General Farhatullah Babar was also present.