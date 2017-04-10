SADIQABAD-Those who stole the PPP mandate in RY Khan district will find no way to escape and will be held accountable at all costs.

PPP MPA Makhdoom Murtaza Mehmood sated while talking to media here the other day.

He termed the PPP party of martyrs whose affiliates spared no effort for democratic stability in the country. He accused the ruling party of horse-trading in the recent local bodies elections, saying the public will punish them in the next general elections with the power of their votes. On the occasion, he pledged to continue working for the public welfare without any political and religious discrimination.

PPP INDEBTED TO LAWYERS' SERVICES

The People's Lawyers Forum (PLF) has always played its due role in strengthening the PPP roots among the masses and resolved its legal matters.

PPP MPA Syed Murtaza Mehmood stated while talking to a delegation of Tehsil Bar Association here at People's Secretariat the other day.

On the occasion, he said that the PLF spared no effort to reorganise the party in South Punjab, expressing his optimism that it will help the party win the next general elections.

On the other hand, TBA president Shabbir Ahmed Khaliti said that the PPP founder Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto was a seasoned lawyer who had given the poor public right to vote.

Addressing a ceremony held here at Bar Room in connection with Bhutto's 38th death anniversary, he said that Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto had devoted his life for public service. He pointed out that it was Bhutto who established friendly relations with China which resulted in shape of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor.

Students reeling in

shock from outages

Citizens, especially the students are suffering from great ordeal due to prolonged and unscheduled power outages being conducted across the tehsil.

Anjuman-e-Tajran president Khalid Saleem Ch stated during a meeting with the Mepco RY Khan Xen here the other day.

Saleem Ch said that students of matriculation are preparing for their exams these days. He said that they do not find enough light to study due to loadshedding while preparing for the exams at night. In the same way, these prolonged power cuts have also reel patients being treated at the hospital. Moreover, the industrial out of the tehsil is the worst hit of the outages.

RY Khna Mpeco Xen Malik Yusuf assured the Anjuman-e-Tajran president of resolving the public problems. He informed that new power lines are being installed at the tehsil which help overcome the crisis.

Anjuman general secretary Mian Ehsanul Haq and vice president Mian Javed Iqbal also attended the meeting.