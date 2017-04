AHMEDPUR EAST-The first death anniversary of late Prince Falahuddin Abbasi was observed here at Sadiq Garh Palace Dera Nawab Sahib.

The death anniversary was also observed in Bahawalpur house Islamabad where Amir of Bahawalpur Nawab Salahuddin Abbasi and his mother arranged Quran khawani for the departed soul.

Prince Bahawal Abbas Khan Abbasi and widow of late Prince Falahuddin Abbasi also offered Fateh at the grave of late prince in Lahore and laid floral wreath. It is to be noted that Prince Falahuddin Abbasi had died of cancer in London after four years treatment in UK and the US. He was 67 years old and left behind a widow. He was only brother of Amir of Bahawalpur Nawab Salahuddin Abbasi.