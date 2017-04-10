Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Assembly Member Ziaullah Bangash has decided to enroll his daughter in a public school.

Bangash, who was elected from PK-38 Kohat-II during general elections in 2013 on a Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI) ticket, enrolled his daughter, Abeeya Zia, who had been studying in a private school, in Government Girls Primary School Muhammadzai.

Bangash has taken the step under the fresh enrollment drive initiated by the PTI-led KP government across the province.

While talking to media, the MPA said if leaders want to establish the trust of people in the public sector, they should lead the way.

“It is unfair to common people that ruling class asks them to admit their children in public schools while their own children study in private schools,” he added.

While talking about the performance of his party in the education sector, Bangash said PTI has taken excellent steps in this sector as he himself has kept a close eye on latest developments.

“If public school education is at par with the private sector then most of the people will turn to public sector,” he said.

The PTI government is looking to enroll 900,000 new students this year as compared to 800,000 last year.