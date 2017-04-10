SIALKOT-The high command of Pakistan People's Party (PPP) has decided to field Senator Rehman Malik (former federal interior minister) in Sialkot's constituency (NA-114, Pasrur) against PML-N's Zahid Hamid, Federal Minister for Law and Climate Change, during the 2018 general elections.

Local PPP leadership claimed here that the party has started implementation of its strategy ahead of the general elections 2018, to finalise potential and strong candidates against PML-N and PTI across Punjab province.

Local PPP leadership revealed that the PPP's central high command has given the "green signal" to Senator Rehman Malik for contesting the next general elections from his native constituency NA-114,Pasrur.

The party local leadership claimed that Asif Ali Zardari has asked Rehman Malik to go to his native electoral constituency and start mass contact as preparation for the general elections.

They said that the PPP central leadership believes that Rehman Malik possesses the potential to clinch this seat by defeating the PML-N and PTI there.

Rehman Malik belongs to village Jujja in Pasrur tehsil, which falls in the electoral constituency NA-114.

According to local political pundits, if PPP's Rehman Malik contests the general elections 2018 from this constituency, he might face PML-N's expected candidate Zahid Hamid and PTI's Syed Akhtar Hussain Rizvi, a former provincial minister.

During his recent media talk, Rehman Malik said that his arrival in his native constituency will bring "freshness" to the local politics as locals want to see new faces in the election.

He said that he will soon reach Pasrur as part of his mass-contact campaign. He also pledged to leave no stone unturned for serving people of the NA-114,Pasrur.