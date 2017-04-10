Brother of Ghulam Qadir Mari, a close aide of former president Asif Ali Zardari on Monday took recourse to Sindh High Court (SHC) couple of days after his brother went missing.

Ismail Mari pleaded the court to issue order to recover his missing brother, saying, “My brother and his servants have been abducted while they were on way back from death anniversary of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto Shaheed.”

The petitioner also appealed the court to direct the concerned authorities to unveil the whereabouts of Ghulam Qadir Mari and Ashfaq Leghari.

It is pertinent to mention here that former president Zardari’s three close aides—Ghulam Qadir Mari, Nawab Leghari and Ashfaq Leghari—went missing from different places within four days.