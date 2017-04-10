PESHAWAR - Jamaat-e- Islami (JI) Chief Sirajul Haq has called upon the NADRA to unblock the computerised national identity cards of the citizens within one month failing which they would besiege its offices.

Addressing a public meeting at Timargara rest house in Lower Dir district on Sunday, he said that the process of the census was also being affected due to the blockade of identity cards. Around six hundred local people announced joining the JI at the meeting after severing their affiliation with other parties.

Siraj said that in order to resolve the issue, NADRA high-ups had suggested the formation of a committee comprising the deputy commissioner, a member of National Assembly and the area nazim for verifying the identity cards, but there was no progress so far.

The people were facing numerous problems including the cancellation of their visas, he added.

Describing the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor as a game changer, the JI chief urged the government to give the Malakand division its due share in the grand project so that factories and mills could be set up in the division and the local people could get jobs.

He further said that the people from Malakand division were facing problems in the Arab countries and the government should come to their help.

The JI chief said that the rulers had plundered billions of public money and were hiding it in foreign banks.

He was hopeful that in the Panama Leaks case, the Supreme Court would give a verdict against corruption. He said the masses were awaiting the day when some big guns were punished for corruption, as this would secure the future of the nation.

“Pakistan does not need another Sharif, it needs Quran Sharif and Darood Sharif,” Siraj remarked.

He was confident that in the 2018 elections, the masses would vote for the JI, the secular and liberal forces would be defeated and the path for an Islamic revolution would be cleared.