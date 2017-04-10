Pakistan is celebrating Constitutional Day today. The Constitution of Pakistan was passed on April 10th, 1973.

On the occasion Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif congratulated the nation. The premier stated that this day reminds us about struggles of the people and leaders for establishment of the constitution.

“The constitution is a bonding element between federation and provinces,” he said. “Through the Constitutional Day, coming generations will know about democratic governments in Pakistan,” he added.

Prime Minister further said the constitution ensures equal rights to every citizen of the country.

“We all should ensure protection of our constitution,” he concluded.

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif said in his message that whole nation has to work together against anti-constitutional powers.

“On this day, every one of us has to vow to take Pakistan forward, while acting upon the constitution,” he said.

“Our leaders passed this document while putting aside all ethnic, political and social differences and this day reminds us to keep this rule above everything else,” CM asserted.

Furthermore, the Senate is also celebrating the day. This year’s commemoration will be ‘enhancement of role and powers of Senate of Pakistan, to protect the rights of the federating units”.

A special ceremony will be held in Parliament House today. Senate Speaker Raza Rabbani will head the ceremony.

