Today ISPR confirmed that arrested Indian agent Kalbushan Yadav was sentenced to death. In a tweet, DG ISPR Major General Asif Ghafoor announced the verdict.

According to the ISPR statement, “The spy has been sentenced due to his involvement in espionage and sabotage activities against Pakistan and was tried through laws of Field General Court Martial (FGCM) under Pakistan Army Act (PAA).”

As soon as the news came in there was reaction on Twitter:

Some came forward to thank COAS Qamar Javed Bajwa.

Fears are rising over Lt Col Habib’s return.

A retired Pakistani military officer Lt:Colonel Habib is missing from Nepal

He might be taken by India & they do the same

While the Indians reacted strongly and wanted Pakistan’s embassy closed in India. Some even said that Pakistan is plotting murder.