DERA GHAZI KHAN/Islamabad - Five militants including two high-value terrorists were killed, while one Ranges soldier embraced martyrdom during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) conducted by the Punjab Rangers in Dera Ghazi Khan area on Sunday.

The early morning search operation was carried out by Punjab Rangers at Chhera Thal, 40 Km south-west of famous tourist spot Fort Munro.

According to local sources and ISPR, five terrorists of notorious gang Mureeda Nutkhani were killed in the operation in the area where borders of Punjab, Balochistan and Sindh meet.

A soldier named Kamran embraced martyrdom and Deputy Superintendent Rangers (DSR) Haroon was critically injured in the gunfight.

The killed terrorists were involved in terrorism, murder and attempt to murder incidents, and two of them were high value terrorists.

Zulfiqar alias Zulfi was wanted in seven cases and had close links with BLA Harybiyar Marri group. Peer Baksh alias Peera had 0.2 million rupees head money on him and he was wanted in 15 cases.

The injured Rangers officer was shifted to Combined Military Hospital (CMH) in Multan for treatment.

The funeral prayers of the martyred soldier were offered at Multan Garrison and attended by Multan Corps Commander Lt-Gen Sarfraz Sattar, Rangers Punjab DG Major General Azhar Naveed Hayat, and serving and retired military and Rangers officials.

The body of Sepoy Kamran Shaheed will be taken to his hometown, Juranawala, where he will be buried with full military honours.

The search operation, a part of the countrywide Operation Radd-ul-Fasaad, was still going on in the area when this report was filed.

Sepoy Kamran Afzal son of Muhammad Afzal, who embraced Shahadat, was a brave soldier of Pakistan Rangers (Punjab) with eight years of service. He recently completed anti terrorist training. As part of Special Operations Rangers Troops (SORT), he was posted in DG Khan to take part in operations against terrorists. He was recently got married, a spokesman for the Rangers said.

According to ISPR statement released in Islamabad, the security forces also foiled terror bids in Peshawar and Quetta as they arrested suspected terrorists and recovered explosives and arms from their possession.

According to details, three terrorists were arrested on Sunday, while planting an improvised explosive device (IED) at Peshawar’s Northern Bypass.

Those arrested were identified as Abdul Wahab, Sardar Ibrahim, and Saifullah.

The police recovered five kilogrammes of explosive material, three pistols and dozens of bullets from their possession.

The bomb disposal squad was called, which defused the IED.

Security forces also thwarted a major terrorist attack near Pak-Afghan border at Chaman in the small hours of Sunday.

At least two terrorists were arrested during the operation.

The security forces also recovered 80 kilogrammes of explosives.

According to the ISPR, security forces carried out an operation in Quetta and foiled a terrorist attack.