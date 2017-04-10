Karachi Police said a ‘most wanted terrorist’ who was involved in several militant attacks including the ones on Karachi airport, Mehran Base attack and the killing of SP Chaudhary Aslam was taken down in an encounter of the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) Sukkur.

The militant identified as Kamran Jamshed Bhatti, was member of Naeem Bukhari faction of Lashkar-e-Jhangvi.

Additional Inspector General (Counter-Terrorism) Dr Sanaullah Abbasi told police that encounter was launched on tip-offs given by recently arrested militants from Karachi.

According to a CTD press release, after the arrest of Bukhari, Bhatti was responsible for collecting finance and ammunition for LeJ.

Along with his accomplices, Asim alias Capri and Ishaq alias Bobby, he was also trying to establish a militant network in interior Sindh, stated the press release.

According to CTD, Bhatti was wanted in several terrorist activities including facilitating or participating in attacks on house of SHO Tanoli, an army vehicle in Karachi, an Imambargah, on RFF truck in Karachi’s Korangi area.