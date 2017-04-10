ISLAMABAD - PTI Chairman Imran Khan has said that he was offered a deal to bow out of Panamagate case. “I rejected the offer,” the PTI chief added while talking to a private TV channel.

When asked if he was being pressurised to back out from the case, the PTI chairman stated “There was no pressure as such but he was given offers.” He neither mentioned the names of the elements who gave him the offer nor the amount of money.