Air Marshal Perrance Shiri, Commander, Air Force of Zimbabwe expressed his desire today, to further enhance mutual cooperation between the two air forces.

According to a statement, Air Marshal Perrance Shiri visited the Air Headquarters, Islamabad. On his arrival, the distinguished guest was received by Air Chief Marshal Sohail Aman, Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force (PAF).

A smartly turned out contingent of Pakistan Air Force presented him the Guard of Honour. The visiting dignitary paid homage to the martyrs of PAF by laying floral wreath on Martyrs’ Monument.

The guest was introduced to Principal Staff Officers of Pakistan Air Force. Later on, Martin Rushwaya, Secretary Defence Zimbabwe and Air Marshal Perrance Shiri, Commander, Air Force of Zimbabwe called on the Air Chief in his office.

The dignitaries remained together for some time and discussed matters of professional interest and areas of mutual co-operation. Commander Air Force of Zimbabwe lauded the sound professionalism of PAF personnel.

The Air Chief offered all out support to the Zimbabwe air force in various fields. The Commander, Air Force of Zimbabwe is on an official visit to Pakistan on the invitation of PAF. NNI