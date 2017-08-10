ISLAMABAD - The federal government has nominated 226 officers of different services groups for 24th mid career management course and advised them to report to the NIMs centres till August 21.

According to a notification issued by the Establishment Division issued on Wednesday, 226 officers of grade-18 or equivalent officers, including 20 officers of the Pakistan Administrative Service (PAS), 15 officers of the Police Service of Pakistan, 15 officers of the Secretariat Group, 13 officers of Pakistan Audit and Accounts Service, 10 officers of Foreign Service of Pakistan Group, 15 officers of Inland Revenue Service, nine officers of Pakistan Customs Service and five officers of the Information Group have been nominated for the course.

Similarly, 14 officers of Pakistan Audit and Accounts Service, three officers of Pakistan Economist Group, six officers of Ministry of Railways, three officers of Ministry of Finance, 6 officers of Ministry of Defence (ex-cadres), six officers of Inter Service Intelligence and nine officers of Intelligence Bureau will attend the course.

The notification said the course will be commencing on 21-08-2107 and the nominated officers may report to NIMs Karachi, Lahore, Peshawar, Quetta and Islamabad on 18th August, 2017.

The above nominations are subject to the provision of latest annual medical examination reports to be submitted to respective NIMs. According to revised promotion policy if an officer is nominated for the mandatory training and he/she declines to proceed on training for two consecutive training courses, he/she would forfeit the right to consideration for promotion.

In case of any withdrawal of nomination either by the department or the officer himself/herself, the officer concerned will be responsible if it adversely effects his/her promotion prospects.

It further said as per the prime minister’s directives, all ministries, divisions and departments were bound to relieve the officers on their selection for the course.

The ministries, divisions and departments shall make stop-gap arrangements in their respective departments in the absence of nominated officers undergoing training.

The non-compliance of the prime minister’s directives shall necessitate disciplinary proceedings under the Government Servants Rules, 1973.